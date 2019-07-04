Head to Head Comparison: Total (NYSE:TOT) & Pantheon Resources (NYSE:PTHRF)

Total (NYSE:TOT) and Pantheon Resources (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Total and Pantheon Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Total 0 2 13 0 2.87 Pantheon Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Total presently has a consensus target price of $49.13, indicating a potential downside of 11.50%. Given Total’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Total is more favorable than Pantheon Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Total has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pantheon Resources has a beta of 2.48, meaning that its stock price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Total and Pantheon Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Total $209.36 billion 0.66 $11.45 billion $5.05 10.99 Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Total has higher revenue and earnings than Pantheon Resources.

Dividends

Total pays an annual dividend of $2.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Pantheon Resources does not pay a dividend. Total pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Total has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Total and Pantheon Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Total 5.65% 11.21% 5.18% Pantheon Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Total beats Pantheon Resources on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Total

TOTAL S.A. operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries. The Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas(LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 14,000 service stations. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 12,050 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL S.A. has a strategic partnership with Tellurian to develop the Driftwood LNG project located in Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Courbevoie, France.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It principally holds a working interest ranging between 50% and 58% in four prospects in Tyler and Polk counties, East Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

