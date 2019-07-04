Head to Head Contrast: Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) versus Precision Therapeutics (NYSE:AIPT)

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) and Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Avanos Medical has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Avanos Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Precision Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Avanos Medical and Precision Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avanos Medical 2.58% 4.92% 3.42% Precision Therapeutics -925.08% -714.98% -255.28%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Avanos Medical and Precision Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avanos Medical $652.30 million 3.17 $57.50 million $0.82 53.07 Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 16.75 -$10.09 million N/A N/A

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Avanos Medical and Precision Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avanos Medical 2 0 2 0 2.00 Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avanos Medical currently has a consensus target price of $60.33, indicating a potential upside of 38.63%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Precision Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc. operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes. The company also offers Game Read, a product for pain management and rehabilitation of patients recovering from orthopedic surgery or sports-related injuries; GRPro 2.1, a cold and compression therapy system; Med4Elite, a multi-modality therapy unit; ATX Wraps; and various product accessories. In addition, it sells its products under the ON-Q, COOLIEF, MICROCUFF, MIC-KEY, HOMEPUMP, CORTRAK, and GAME READY brand names. The company markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, as well as through third-party distribution channels. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Precision Therapeutics

Precision Therapeutics Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Skyline Medical Inc. and changed its name to Precision Therapeutics Inc. in February 2018. Precision Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

