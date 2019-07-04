Head to Head Contrast: Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) versus HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY)

Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) and HENKEL AG & CO/S (OTCMKTS:HENKY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Mediaset alerts:

This table compares Mediaset and HENKEL AG & CO/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mediaset $4.10 billion 0.90 $102.29 million N/A N/A HENKEL AG & CO/S $23.50 billion 1.77 $2.73 billion $1.77 13.44

HENKEL AG & CO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Mediaset.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of HENKEL AG & CO/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Mediaset and HENKEL AG & CO/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mediaset N/A N/A N/A HENKEL AG & CO/S 11.25% 14.97% 8.40%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mediaset and HENKEL AG & CO/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mediaset 0 2 1 0 2.33 HENKEL AG & CO/S 0 5 3 0 2.38

Dividends

HENKEL AG & CO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Mediaset does not pay a dividend. HENKEL AG & CO/S pays out 20.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Mediaset has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HENKEL AG & CO/S has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

HENKEL AG & CO/S beats Mediaset on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mediaset

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels. It is also involved in the radio broadcasting activates; and other activities, including radio stations, movie production and distribution, teleshopping, publishing activities, licensing and merchandising, and foreign advertising concessions. The company is based in Milan, Italy.

About HENKEL AG & CO/S

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building. This segment markets its products primarily under the Loctite, Technomelt, and Teroson brand names. Its Beauty Care segment offers hair cosmetics; and body, skin, and oral care products, as well as operates professional hair salons. This segment markets its products primarily under the Schwarzkopf, Dial, and Syoss brands. The company's Laundry & Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insect control products for household applications. This segment markets its products primarily under the Persil, Bref, Purex, and all brand names. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.