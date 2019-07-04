Head-To-Head Survey: Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) versus Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) and Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Barings BDC and Franklin Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barings BDC -131.87% -0.80% -0.40% Franklin Resources 26.10% 14.24% 10.04%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.6% of Barings BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Barings BDC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Franklin Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Barings BDC pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Franklin Resources pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 37 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Barings BDC has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Barings BDC and Franklin Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barings BDC 0 0 4 0 3.00 Franklin Resources 7 5 0 0 1.42

Barings BDC presently has a consensus target price of $11.20, indicating a potential upside of 13.86%. Franklin Resources has a consensus target price of $29.93, indicating a potential downside of 15.09%. Given Barings BDC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Barings BDC is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barings BDC and Franklin Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barings BDC $80.22 million 6.28 -$114.28 million N/A N/A Franklin Resources $6.32 billion 2.83 $764.40 million $3.19 11.05

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Barings BDC.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats Barings BDC on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies. The firm prefers to make investments in many business sectors including manufacturing, distribution, transportation, energy, communications, health services, restaurants, media, and others. It primarily invests in companies located throughout the United States, with an emphasis on the Southeast and Midatlantic. The firm makes equity investments between $1 million and $25 million and debt investments between $5 million and $30 million per transaction, in companies having annual revenues between $20 million and $200 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $35 million and can also co-invest. It typically makes investments between $5 million and $35 million. It primarily invests in senior subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity interests. The firm also invests in senior debt securities secured by first lien security interests in portfolio companies. Triangle Capital Corporation was incorporated on October 10, 2006 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

