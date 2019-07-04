Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.56. Heico posted earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Heico had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heico from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Heico to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Heico in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.44.

NYSE HEI traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $136.32. 274,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,790. Heico has a 1 year low of $71.47 and a 1 year high of $137.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 75.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Heico’s payout ratio is 7.73%.

In other news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.34 per share, for a total transaction of $99,516.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Steven M. Walker sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $432,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,386. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,473 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,987 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Heico by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heico by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Heico by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Heico by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

