Helium (HLM) Price Down 67.8% This Week

Helium (CURRENCY:HLM) traded down 70.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Helium has a total market capitalization of $129,169.00 and approximately $102.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helium has traded 67.8% lower against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0123 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012242 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020565 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000374 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002622 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Helium Profile

Helium (CRYPTO:HLM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 10,834,955 coins and its circulating supply is 10,486,575 coins. The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Helium is heliumchain.org.

Helium Coin Trading

Helium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

