Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Heritage Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Heritage Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Heritage Financial has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $37.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.73.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 25.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lisa Banner sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total value of $119,424.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,011 shares in the company, valued at $3,105,078.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heritage Financial by 601.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 54.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 69,063.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

