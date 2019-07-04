Holo (HOT) One Day Volume Tops $23.02 Million

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 4th. In the last week, Holo has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $224.60 million and $23.02 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and WazirX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.59 or 0.00293439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.01772410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00032920 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00154107 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000632 BTC.

About Holo

Holo launched on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,214,575,156 tokens. The official message board for Holo is medium.com/h-o-l-o. Holo’s official website is holochain.org. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, ABCC, Fatbtc, IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit, Bilaxy, Binance, OOOBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

