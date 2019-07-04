HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA’s (HBH) Neutral Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their neutral rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €71.00 ($82.56) price target on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €68.00 ($79.07).

Shares of ETR:HBH opened at €52.20 ($60.70) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.37. The stock has a market cap of $833.91 million and a P/E ratio of 12.78. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €43.50 ($50.58) and a 52 week high of €50.70 ($58.95). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €46.41.

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

Hornbach Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and internationally. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

