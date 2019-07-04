HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $6.00 price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.05. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $5.46.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 75.50% and a negative net margin of 80.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 74,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 4.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation (or platforms); consumables comprising assay kits; and software analytics that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

