Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Hudson’s proprietary RefrigerantSide Services increase operating efficiency and energy savings, and remove moisture, oils and other contaminants frequently found in the refrigeration circuits of large comfort cooling and process refrigeration systems. Performed at a customer’s site as an integral part of an effective scheduled maintenance program or in response to emergencies, RefrigerantSide Services offer significant savings to customers due to their ability to be completed rapidly and at higher purity levels, and can be utilized while the customer’s system continues to operate. In addition, the Company sells refrigerants and provides traditional reclamation services to the commercial and industrial air conditioning and refrigeration markets. “

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on HDSN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Hudson Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 16.86%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,828,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudson Technologies by 276.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 70,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

About Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies Inc operates as a refrigerant services company in the United States and internationally. It sells reclaimed and virgin refrigerants, and industrial gases; provides refrigerant management services, such as reclamation of refrigerants and laboratory testing, as well as re-usable cylinder refurbishment and hydrostatic testing services.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hudson Technologies (HDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.