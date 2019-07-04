iBank Market Capitalization Tops $6,904.00 (IBANK)

iBank (CURRENCY:IBANK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, iBank has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. iBank has a market cap of $6,904.00 and $5.00 worth of iBank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iBank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,331.56 or 2.32687105 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000115 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00042461 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000677 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

iBank Coin Profile

IBANK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 8th, 2016. iBank’s total supply is 4,526,324 coins. iBank’s official Twitter account is @ibankcoin4tw.

iBank Coin Trading

iBank can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iBank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iBank should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iBank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

