IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) Lifted to Buy at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of IMPINJ from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of IMPINJ from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $32.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IMPINJ has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $32.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $674.86 million, a P/E ratio of -47.62 and a beta of 2.71.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.15. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $33.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IMPINJ will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Denise Masters sold 1,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $37,145.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $834,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,776,597.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,292 shares of company stock worth $2,351,545 over the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of IMPINJ by 5.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 31,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the first quarter worth approximately $790,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in IMPINJ during the first quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in IMPINJ by 6.0% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

