Independent Research Analysts Give RWE (FRA:RWE) a €24.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on RWE (FRA:RWE) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($34.30) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €22.40 ($26.05) target price on shares of RWE and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. RWE presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €24.94 ($28.99).

Get RWE alerts:

FRA:RWE opened at €22.65 ($26.34) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.75. RWE has a 52 week low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a 52 week high of €23.28 ($27.07).

About RWE

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.