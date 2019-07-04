Insider Buying: Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) Insider Acquires £5,096.84 in Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (LON:AIE) insider Rita Dhut acquired 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.42) per share, for a total transaction of £5,096.84 ($6,659.92).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 106.41. Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 0.88 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 109.90 ($1.44).

About Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

