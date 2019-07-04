Insider Buying: Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) Director Acquires 56,000 Shares of Stock

Burcon NutraScience Corp (TSE:BU) (NYSE:BUR) Director Johann Franz Tergesen bought 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,066,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$719,664.08.

Johann Franz Tergesen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

On Monday, June 24th, Johann Franz Tergesen bought 22,000 shares of Burcon NutraScience stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,980.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Johann Franz Tergesen bought 75,000 shares of Burcon NutraScience stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

On Monday, June 17th, Johann Franz Tergesen bought 10,000 shares of Burcon NutraScience stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,250.00.

Shares of TSE:BU traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 323,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 650.26, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $47.92 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96. Burcon NutraScience Corp has a 1 year low of C$0.13 and a 1 year high of C$1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.75.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiary, develops plant protein extraction and purification technology of functional and renewable plant proteins in Canada. Its products include CLARISOY, a soy protein for dairy foods, neutral pH beverages, and coffee creamers/whiteners; and Peazazz, a novel pea protein isolate.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.