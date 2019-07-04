Insider Selling: Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Sells $53,543.60 in Stock

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) CMO Jane Huang sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.52, for a total value of $53,543.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jane Huang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Beigene alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, Jane Huang sold 300 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.12, for a total value of $39,036.00.

On Monday, April 8th, Jane Huang sold 14,130 shares of Beigene stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.77, for a total value of $2,017,340.10.

BGNE stock opened at $129.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 7.52 and a quick ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 1.03. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $105.19 and a 1-year high of $194.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.00.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.15) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 44.75% and a negative net margin of 302.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Beigene Ltd will post -12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Beigene by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,932,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Beigene in the 1st quarter valued at $792,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Beigene in the 4th quarter valued at $47,799,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Beigene by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 14,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Beigene by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,442,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter.

BGNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. BidaskClub raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Beigene in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group set a $170.00 target price on Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Beigene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.38.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

See Also: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.