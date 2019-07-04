Insider Selling: CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Insider Sells $341,031.08 in Stock

CareDx Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) insider Sasha King sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $341,031.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,488.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sasha King also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CareDx alerts:

On Thursday, June 20th, Sasha King sold 30,840 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $1,183,639.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Sasha King sold 1,250 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.50, for a total transaction of $36,875.00.

On Friday, April 12th, Sasha King sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $298,100.00.

NASDAQ CDNA opened at $36.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.96. CareDx Inc has a 1 year low of $11.85 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 51.21%. Analysts forecast that CareDx Inc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareDx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in CareDx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in CareDx by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CareDx by 6.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of CareDx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CareDx from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CareDx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company,which discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure, and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.