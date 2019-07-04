Insider Selling: Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Sells $110,312.28 in Stock

Tactile Systems Technology Inc (NASDAQ:TCMD) COO Robert J. Folkes sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total transaction of $110,312.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 92,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.96. Tactile Systems Technology Inc has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $76.63. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.62, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.24.

Get Tactile Systems Technology alerts:

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.20. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $37.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tactile Systems Technology Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

Tactile Systems Technology Company Profile

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch system, an at-home solution for lymphedema patients; and ACTitouch system, a home-based solution for chronic venous insufficiency patients.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Tactile Systems Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tactile Systems Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.