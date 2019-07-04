Insider Selling: Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Sells £585,123 in Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 12,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,620 ($60.37), for a total transaction of £585,123 ($764,566.84).

Nicholas Cadbury also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 31st, Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,166 shares of Whitbread stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,619 ($60.36), for a total transaction of £100,047.54 ($130,729.83).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 4,781 ($62.47) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion and a PE ratio of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,616.66. Whitbread plc has a 12 month low of GBX 3,870 ($50.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,162 ($67.45).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 67 ($0.88) per share. This is a boost from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Whitbread’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WTB shares. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 4,900 ($64.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Numis Securities cut shares of Whitbread to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($70.56) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Whitbread to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 5,200 ($67.95) in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 4,700 ($61.41) to GBX 4,500 ($58.80) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 5,400 ($70.56) to GBX 5,100 ($66.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,000 ($65.33).

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

