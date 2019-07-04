Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.35.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Instructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Instructure in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Instructure in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Instructure from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Instructure alerts:

Shares of NYSE:INST traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.21. The stock had a trading volume of 145,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,377. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -35.13 and a beta of 0.47. Instructure has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $50.19.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $58.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.24 million. Instructure had a negative return on equity of 37.56% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Research analysts expect that Instructure will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Instructure news, CFO Steven B. Kaminsky sold 2,887 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $137,276.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,467 shares in the company, valued at $7,440,005.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 5,000 shares of Instructure stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,082 shares of company stock worth $2,466,690 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INST. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Instructure by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $244,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Instructure by 73,355.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Instructure in the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Further Reading: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.