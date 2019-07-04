Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $109.73 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $109.73.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. BidaskClub cut Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Northland Securities cut Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Insulet from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $119.59. 322,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,573. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.65. Insulet has a 52-week low of $70.80 and a 52-week high of $122.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 2,391.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Insulet had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $159.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total transaction of $408,642.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total value of $935,763.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,148 shares in the company, valued at $978,104.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,894 shares of company stock worth $4,524,025 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $31,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1,037.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 384.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

