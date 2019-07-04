International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Receives $150.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $150.25.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IFF. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $168.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

NYSE IFF traded up $3.25 on Friday, reaching $146.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,743. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $121.85 and a twelve month high of $152.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.50%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 3,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $474,726.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,270,164.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 9,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,361,842 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.9% in the first quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 20,300,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,614,437,000 after purchasing an additional 763,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 13.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,298,969 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,892 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,047,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $907,591,000 after purchasing an additional 252,241 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $406,944,000 after purchasing an additional 741,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,262,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,803,000 after purchasing an additional 504,827 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

