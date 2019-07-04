Investors Purchase High Volume of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW Put Options (NYSE:CIM)

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,033 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 622% compared to the average daily volume of 143 put options.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CIM shares. Nomura started coverage on CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

CIM stock opened at $18.89 on Thursday. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $19.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.60.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $147.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth $38,125,000. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter worth $17,294,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,218,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,718,000 after purchasing an additional 592,118 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 72.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 340,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,378,000 after purchasing an additional 142,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,014,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,498,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

