Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.00 Million

Analysts expect Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) to post sales of $149.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Jagged Peak Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $139.90 million to $168.00 million. Jagged Peak Energy posted sales of $158.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Jagged Peak Energy will report full year sales of $639.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.00 million to $700.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $841.84 million, with estimates ranging from $765.40 million to $917.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jagged Peak Energy.

Get Jagged Peak Energy alerts:

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Jagged Peak Energy had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on shares of Jagged Peak Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jagged Peak Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, CFO Robert William Howard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $54,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,295,845 shares in the company, valued at $25,185,419.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shonn D. Stahlecker sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $82,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 476,120 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,513.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,507 shares of company stock valued at $319,923. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,347 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 778.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,780 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 1,090.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 396.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 21,298 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 17,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JAG traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.43. 1,020,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,003. Jagged Peak Energy has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Jagged Peak Energy

Jagged Peak Energy Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company focuses on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware basin, a sub-basin of the Permian basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it held an 87% average working interest in approximately 79,500 net acres with an estimated net proved reserves of 118,890 thousand barrel of oil equivalent, as well as owned a 89% average working interest in 143 net productive wells.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jagged Peak Energy (JAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jagged Peak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jagged Peak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.