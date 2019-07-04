James Healy Acquires 700,000 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Director James Healy purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $11,200,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $24.45 on Thursday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $25.20.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

