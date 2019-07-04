Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $44.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “In second-quarter 2019, Johnson Controls’ earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Also, it improved year over year. The reported quarter witnessed solid organic revenue growth. The company actively takes part in acquisitions and mergers to provide customers with world-class technologies through strong complementary brands and channels. Strong cash flow helps the company to pay regular quarterly dividends and engage in share repurchase programs. The company has been focusing on market expansion in China and is investing in the Chinese market as it anticipates significant growth opportunities therein. However, frequent business divestments are resulting in high separation costs for the company, thus adversely affecting revenues and profits.”

JCI has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.64.

NYSE:JCI opened at $41.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.56. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $42.07.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 26% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 36.75%.

In related news, insider Rodney M. Rushing sold 29,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.03, for a total value of $1,160,283.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total transaction of $468,287.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 875,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,482,543.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,718 shares of company stock worth $11,171,350 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 20,573,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,977,000 after buying an additional 624,079 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,409,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,655,000 after buying an additional 843,858 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,083,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,488,000 after buying an additional 55,031 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,214,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,395,000 after buying an additional 1,024,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

