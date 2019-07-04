JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC reissued a strong-buy rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.57.

SSNC stock opened at $57.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.96 and a twelve month high of $67.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 164.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow acquired 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,880. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Frank sold 10,141 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $607,344.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at $593,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 17,097 shares of company stock worth $1,021,646. 14.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $109,590,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,123.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 191,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 66,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,255 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,936,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,465,000 after purchasing an additional 77,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 38,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

