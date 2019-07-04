Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) President Purchases $231,000.00 in Stock

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. (NYSE:KMF) President James C. Baker purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $231,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

KMF stock opened at $11.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.55. Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 228,599 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,394 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd by 680.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter.

Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fd Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Midstream/Energy Fund, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

