Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADRNY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Koninklijke Ahold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Koninklijke Ahold in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of ADRNY traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $22.91. 23,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.87. Koninklijke Ahold has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $26.95.

Koninklijke Ahold (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). Koninklijke Ahold had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.77 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and wine and liquor stores. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 6,769 stores primarily under 19 brands serving approximately 50 million customers, as well as online.

