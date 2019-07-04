Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) PT Set at $26.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) has been assigned a $26.00 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 16.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.22.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $31.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.37. Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $64.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.2% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 29,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

