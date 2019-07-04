Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub raised Lam Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Lam Research from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.78.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $184.86 on Tuesday. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $209.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $183.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $777,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard A. Gottscho sold 7,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.26, for a total value of $1,516,716.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,554,335. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 119.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.