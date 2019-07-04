Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of Landec in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $9.99 on Tuesday. Landec has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $15.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $281.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Landec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $155.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Landec will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.33 per share, for a total transaction of $309,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Landec by 389.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Landec by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Landec by 420.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Landec in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

