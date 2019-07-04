Lewis Levy Sells 1,350 Shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) insider Lewis Levy sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $91,732.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,378.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Lewis Levy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $40,500.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $39,150.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00.

On Thursday, April 11th, Lewis Levy sold 675 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $38,340.00.

NYSE TDOC opened at $67.28 on Thursday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1 year low of $42.08 and a 1 year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.38.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a negative return on equity of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,874,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $507,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,388 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 87.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,989,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $166,197,000 after buying an additional 1,391,969 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,789,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after buying an additional 89,110 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 24.0% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,523,561 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,710,000 after buying an additional 294,523 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,125,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,780,000 after buying an additional 566,839 shares during the period.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

