Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Rating Reiterated by Pivotal Research

Pivotal Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in a research note released on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Pivotal Research currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut Liberty Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America cut Liberty Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $38.60 to $23.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Global has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.40.

LBTYA opened at $27.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. Liberty Global has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $29.72. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 16.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, Director J C. Sparkman sold 20,931 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $528,507.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,950 shares in the company, valued at $453,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 13,952 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $378,099.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,014.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,185,008. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBTYA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Global by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Liberty Global by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,815,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,148,000 after purchasing an additional 638,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

