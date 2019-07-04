Liberum Capital Downgrades Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) to Sell

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector performer” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Petra Diamonds from GBX 22 ($0.29) to GBX 23 ($0.30) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Petra Diamonds to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 30 ($0.39) to GBX 32 ($0.42) in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 46.25 ($0.60).

PDL stock opened at GBX 19.80 ($0.26) on Tuesday. Petra Diamonds has a 1 year low of GBX 16.68 ($0.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 58.20 ($0.76). The company has a market capitalization of $172.20 million and a P/E ratio of -1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 21.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.89.

In other Petra Diamonds news, insider Richard Duffy bought 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27) per share, with a total value of £50,400 ($65,856.53).

Petra Diamonds Company Profile

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

