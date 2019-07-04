Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ABF. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,630 ($34.37) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,896.69 ($37.85).

Shares of ABF stock opened at GBX 2,452 ($32.04) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,758 ($36.04). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,487.44.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported GBX 61.10 ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 62 ($0.81) by GBX (0.90) (($0.01)). As a group, analysts expect that Associated British Foods will post 14942.9993896 earnings per share for the current year.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

