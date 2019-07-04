Louis T. Bolognini Sells 6,250 Shares of Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) Stock

Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) SVP Louis T. Bolognini sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $304,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,458 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,172.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brady stock opened at $48.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.64. Brady Corp has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Get Brady alerts:

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $289.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.66 million. Brady had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady Corp will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

BRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Brady by 107.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Brady by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Brady during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brady Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brady and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.