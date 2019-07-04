Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

MMI opened at $30.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.33. Marcus & Millichap has a 1-year low of $29.49 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $160.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Marcus & Millichap’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Labar sold 10,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total value of $330,706.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 63.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 4,100.0% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 286.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

