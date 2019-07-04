MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.57

MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH (NYSE:MKC.V) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.

NYSE MKC.V opened at $162.39 on Thursday. MCCORMICK & CO/SH SH has a 12 month low of $116.52 and a 12 month high of $162.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $155.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

