Metro Bank’s (MTRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MTRO. Barclays started coverage on Metro Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued an underweight rating and a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 790 ($10.32) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.27) target price on shares of Metro Bank in a report on Monday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Metro Bank from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Investec lowered Metro Bank to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 643.75 ($8.41).

Get Metro Bank alerts:

Shares of MTRO stock opened at GBX 567.50 ($7.42) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $956.07 million and a P/E ratio of 24.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 624.34. Metro Bank has a 12-month low of GBX 475 ($6.21) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,512 ($45.89).

Metro Bank Company Profile

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and corporate banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; and safe deposit box services.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.