Michael W. Kosloske Sells 41,393 Shares of Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Stock

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 41,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $1,059,246.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Health Insurance Innovations stock opened at $26.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $363.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.30. Health Insurance Innovations Inc has a 1 year low of $18.27 and a 1 year high of $63.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.08.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $87.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.58 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 3.48%. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Insurance Innovations Inc will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIIQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Health Insurance Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Health Insurance Innovations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIIQ. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 5,863 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 328.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 854,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,835,000 after buying an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 96,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

