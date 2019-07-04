Mithril (MITH) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.97 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Mithril token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0426 or 0.00000381 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Gate.io, CoinExchange and Ethfinex. Mithril has a total market cap of $24.69 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00012241 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00020678 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002627 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

About Mithril

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 579,382,527 tokens. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM, HitBTC, OKEx, LBank, Bithumb, DigiFinex, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, FCoin and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.