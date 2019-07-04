MODEL-X-coin (MODX) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.00

MODEL-X-coin (CURRENCY:MODX) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. MODEL-X-coin has a market capitalization of $98,159.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of MODEL-X-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MODEL-X-coin token can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Crex24. Over the last seven days, MODEL-X-coin has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MODEL-X-coin Profile

MODEL-X-coin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,050,832 tokens. MODEL-X-coin’s official website is model-x.net. MODEL-X-coin’s official Twitter account is @ModelX_Webcam.

Buying and Selling MODEL-X-coin

MODEL-X-coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MODEL-X-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MODEL-X-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MODEL-X-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

