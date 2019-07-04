Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) Insider Nathan James McLean Imlach Acquires 248 Shares

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC (LON:MAB1) insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 612 ($8.00) per share, with a total value of £1,517.76 ($1,983.22).

Nathan James McLean Imlach also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 26th, Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 259 shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £1,515.15 ($1,979.81).

MAB1 stock opened at GBX 610 ($7.97) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $309.80 million and a P/E ratio of 24.11. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 52-week low of GBX 470 ($6.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 740 ($9.67). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 593.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target (up previously from GBX 675 ($8.82)) on shares of Mortgage Advice Bureau in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice in the United Kingdom. It provides advice on approximately 12,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. The company offers its services over the phone and face to face for customers.

