Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $15.88 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mr. Cooper Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray acquired 52,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $495,237.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher G. Marshall acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.08 per share, for a total transaction of $998,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $172,404,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $86,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $53,929,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,370,000. Finally, Requisite Energy Fund I LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,359,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. 351,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 947,139. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.88. Mr. Cooper Group has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.33. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 62.93% and a net margin of 47.66%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

