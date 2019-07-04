Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lately, Myriad Genetics is observing growth in EndoPredict, Vectra, Hereditary Cancer and Prolaris testing revenues. The FDA approvals and encouraging test results buoy optimism. We are upbeat about the company's expectation to witness stable pricing in Hereditary Cancer testing through fiscal 2020. Moreover, the company seems to be positioned to deliver strong fiscal 2019 results on solid performance Counsyl buyout synergies. However, the company reported a drop in GeneSight and Vectra revenues affected by adverse third quarter seasonality. This apart, escalating R&D and SG&A expenses led to huge operating margin contraction. Over the past three months, Myriad Genetics has underperformed its industry.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Myriad Genetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.95.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,202,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,727,000 after purchasing an additional 735,832 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 0.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,540,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,747,000 after purchasing an additional 55,642 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,656,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,219,000 after buying an additional 365,697 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,922,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,037,000 after buying an additional 29,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.4% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,363,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,684,000 after buying an additional 140,404 shares during the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

