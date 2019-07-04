Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Director Sells $1,681,429.44 in Stock

Nanometrics Incorporated (NASDAQ:NANO) Director Timothy J. Stultz sold 47,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,681,429.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 257,249 shares in the company, valued at $9,014,004.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NANO stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 5.24. Nanometrics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.52 and a fifty-two week high of $48.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $865.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.65.

Get Nanometrics alerts:

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). Nanometrics had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nanometrics Incorporated will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NANO. ValuEngine raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nanometrics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Nanometrics in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nanometrics by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 54,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 41,229 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Nanometrics by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 457,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,137,000 after buying an additional 88,186 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in Nanometrics by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Nanometrics by 3,888.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares during the period. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nanometrics by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 29,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 10,745 shares during the period. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nanometrics Company Profile

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Nanometrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanometrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.