Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.03 Million

Brokerages expect that Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) will announce $67.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Natera’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $67.71 million and the lowest is $66.70 million. Natera posted sales of $63.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $288.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.94 million to $291.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $357.77 million, with estimates ranging from $322.33 million to $398.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.05. Natera had a negative net margin of 49.33% and a negative return on equity of 699.31%. The company had revenue of $66.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Sunday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $35,152.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,286,612 shares in the company, valued at $31,895,111.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $25,608.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 240,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,951,112.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,771 shares of company stock worth $140,742. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Natera by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 15,220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Natera by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,813,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Natera by 930.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 193,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 174,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. 303,935 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 949,277. Natera has a 12-month low of $11.08 and a 12-month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 1.51.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

