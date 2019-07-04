National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Receives Outperform Rating from Imperial Capital

Imperial Capital reiterated their outperform rating on shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $65.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $150.00. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for National Beverage’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Beverage from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.15 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Cfra downgraded shares of National Beverage from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of National Beverage from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of National Beverage to $45.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. National Beverage has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.88.

FIZZ stock opened at $45.56 on Monday. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $127.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.17.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $239.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.10 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 39.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Beverage will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in National Beverage by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 44,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 28,092 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in National Beverage by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 849,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,019,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in National Beverage by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 214,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after buying an additional 26,820 shares during the period. Finally, GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

